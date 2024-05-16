Police Officers Suspended After Anjali Ambiger’s Murder in Hubballi

Hubballi: In the wake of Anjali Ambiger's murder in Hubballi, two officers from Bendigeri Police Station have been placed under suspension for dereliction of duty.



The murder occurred at around 5.30 am on Wednesday in Veerapur Oni, within Bendigeri station's jurisdiction. Girish Sawanth allegedly murdered Anjali at her house for refusing his romantic advances.

Anjali's family had said that she had received death threats from Girish days before the murder and had alerted the police. On Wednesday Hubli-Dharwad Central MLA Mahesh Tenginakai criticized the police for failing to act, stating the tragedy could have been prevented with timely intervention.

City Police Commissioner Renuka Sukumar has issued an order placing Bendigeri Police Inspector CB Chikkodi and Woman Head Constable Rekha Havaraddi under suspension for dereliction of duty. An inquiry has been ordered which will be led by DCP (Crime and Traffic).

The murder has sparked protests from BJP and ABVP activists, who demanded immediate action. Various seers visited Anjali's family, calli ng for strict measures against the perpetrator.

Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai criticized the police for not acting on the death threat complaint, accusing them of indirectly causing Anjali's murder. He condemned the current state government, claiming that law and order have deteriorated, allowing criminals to act with impunity.

Bommai accused the police of being preoccupied with political cases rather than ensuring public safety. He pointed out parallels with the murder of Neha Hiremath and criticized the lack of action in both cases. He accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister Dr. Parameshwara of inaction and demanded accountability from the Congress government.

“On one side, Neha was murdered in the midst of students. On the other hand, Anjali was murdered by forcibly entering the house. Is this not a Goonda Raj? Both Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister Dr Parameshwara are like nothing has happened,” he alleged.

“The state is witnessing a rise in crime, and there is an atmosphere of fear and lawlessness. The government must explain its failure to protect its citizens,” Bommai asserted.