Gulti Geetanjali Forced to End Life: Guntur SP

VIJAYAWADA: Guntur SP Tushar Dudi on Tuesday said Gulti Geetanjali had been forced to commit suicide because she posted a video in her excitement.

Addressing media, Tushar said, “We, as AP government and state police, will ensure that law comes down heavily on perpetrators (whose trolling led to Geetanjali’s suicide). We have identified a few social media profiles, which are handled by actual owners. A few are outright fake accounts. We will ensure we trace out them (also) and take necessary actions.”

The SP said as per inputs from the family members and as per the investigation report of the railways’ investigation officer, they will be registering a case in Tenali One Town. The relevant sections will be altered to 306 IPC, that is, abetment to suicide.

Tushar Dudi said based on the investigation by Vijayawada railways, the Geetanjali case has been transferred to Tenali One Town police station.