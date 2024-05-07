Police deny attack on actor Sai Dharam Tej

Kakinada: Kakinada district police have denied reports on social media that film actor Sai Dharam Tej, nephew of Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, had been attacked at Tatiparthi village in Gollaprolu mandal of Kakinada district.

According to the reports, YSRC workers had attacked Sai Dharam Tej with beer bottles, resulting in injuries to a Jana Sena worker, who has been admitted to the government hospital in Pithapuram.

Telugu Desam leader and former MLA S.V.S.N. Varma alleged that YSRC had organised the attack fearing defeat at the hands of the NDA alliance.

However, Kakinada DSP K. Hanumantha Rao told media here on Monday that there is no connection with the incident and film hero Sai Dharam Tej.

The DSP clarified that Sai Dharam Tej left his vehicle on outskirts of the village and went in for campaigning. At the time, an unknown object had been hurled by a YSRC worker, which hit a bystander of the village Nalla Sridhar. He sustained a mild head injury and has been discharged on Monday after treatment.

Hanumantha Rao clarified that no bottles or other objects had been found on the spot. However, police have picked up two YSRC workers and issued them notices under 41A.

Gollaprolu police have registered a case, the DSP added.