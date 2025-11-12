Police Conduct Raids on Residences Linked to Banned Jamaat-E-Islami Members

Srinagar: Police on Wednesday conducted raids at multiple locations across the valley as part of a crackdown on the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), officials said. The raids were carried out at several locations across the districts of Shopian, Kulgam, Baramulla and Ganderbal districts, they said.

The raids and searches were carried out at the residences and premises of JeI members and their associates, the officials said. They added the crackdown is a part of sustained efforts to dismantle the terror ecosystem and its support structure at the grassroots level. The operation was going on and further details were awaited.



