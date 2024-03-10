PM to Launch Several Rail projects in Vij Div on March 12

Vijayawada: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch several railway projects worth Rs.85,000 crore via video conference in the Vijayawada Division on March 12, 2024, informed Narendra A Patil, Vijayawada divisional railway manager, South Central Railway (SCR) on Sunday.

OSOP stalls, three PM Gati Shakti terminals, seven goods sheds, one PM Jan Aushadi kendra, two railway restaurants, 12 sections of doubling/third line and bypass projects, he said.



DRM Narendra Patil said that there has been significant development regarding the enhancement of goods sheds, aimed at bolstering freight operations across the nation. Recently Ministry of Railways accorded approval of Rs.150 crore for the upgradation of 15 good sheds across the Vijayawada division. The goods sheds will be set up at Tadepalligudem, Bayyaram, Bikkavolu, Dwarapudi, Padgupadu, Samalkot, Krishna Canal, Eluru, Gudivada, Tenali, Nidadavolu, Palakollu, Akividu and Tanuku, he said.

As part of the inauguration of the Vande Bharat trains between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam and Puri and Visakhapatnam, the PM will also inaugurate 133Three upgraded good sheds at Tanuku, Bikkavolu, and Eluru and 67 OSOP stalls along with Gudur–Bitragunta third line, Bitragunta-Karavadi-Chirala third line and Vijayawada bypass line are among the projects being taken up in the Vijayawada division, the DRM explained.