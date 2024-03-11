PM to Inaugurate Rail Projects in Guntur Division Tomorrow

Vijayawada: Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India is scheduled to virtually inaugurate several significant railway projects in the Guntur Division of South Central Railway on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m., divisional railway manager (DRM) M. Ramakrishna announced on Sunday.



Addressing a press conference, the DRM said the key projects to be inaugurated are the two Gati Shakti terminals, 21 One Station One Product stalls / trolleys, four track doubling projects and a coach restaurant at Guntur station.



Speaking about the significance of these projects, Ramakrishna emphasized that the projects are part of a larger effort to strengthen rail connectivity and promote economic growth in the region. Addressing a press conference, the DRM said the key projects to be inaugurated are the two Gati Shakti terminals, 21 One Station One Product stalls / trolleys, four track doubling projects and a coach restaurant at Guntur station.Speaking about the significance of these projects, Ramakrishna emphasized that the projects are part of a larger effort to strengthen rail connectivity and promote economic growth in the region.



“One Station One Product stalls, in particular, are aligned with the government's vision of promoting local products and providing additional income opportunities to marginalised sections of society. These stalls, spread across 21 locations in the Guntur Division, showcase a variety of indigenous products, including jute / cloth bags, bamboo products, pickles and millet-based food items,” the DRM stated.



Gati Shakti cargo terminals, on the other hand, will boost freight movement in the region, he added, saying the terminals will handle cement and clinker at Tummalacheruvu and rice at Tipparthi.











