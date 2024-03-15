Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived to a rousing reception at Malkajgiri constituency in Secunderabad on Friday evening. BJP leaders, workers and followers of PM Modi chanted his name as he made a grand entry.

The Telangana BJP is going all out to ensure that PM Modi’s 1.3 km roadshow from Mirjalguda crossroads to Malkajgiri crossroads will be a huge hit. The PM is taking part in the road show as part of his election campaign for the Parliament elections.

PM Modi is scheduled to embark on a campaign trail to support former Minister Eatala Rajender, who is contesting from the Malkajgiri constituency. Despite numerous contenders, Rajender clinched the ticket. The Prime Minister will spend the night in the capital and is slated to deliver a speech at a public gathering in Nagarkurnool on Saturday, followed by another engagement in Jagityal on March 18.