PM Modi will Open IIM Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Prime Minister will virtually inaugurate the permanent campus of Indian Institute of Management (IIM) at Gambheeram Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. This marks a significant milestone in the journey of IIM Visakhapatnam, one of New India’s premier management-education institutions.

The foundation stone for the permanent campus was laid by the then Hon’ble Union Minister for Human Resources Development Smriti Zubin Irani on January 17, 2015. The inauguration ceremony will be graced virtually by the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of Education, Skill Development.

The Ministrer for Educationi Botsa Satyanarayana, Visakhapatnam MP M V V Satyanarayana, Bheemili MLA Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao and other would be present on the occasion.

IIM-V is a green campus, set on 241.50 acres of land, amidst 8,500 trees. The land has been made available free by the AP Government. The Institute is a valuable national asset of about 62,350 square meters of built-up area, constructed at a cost of Rs.472.61 crore. It is a digitally enabled state-of-the-art facility with 5-star GRIHA rating equipped with 1500 kWp Solar Power bank connected to the grid; 216 Kilo Liters per Day Water Treatment Plant, and a 150 KLD Sewage Treatment Plant. It has impressive sports infrastructure that includes FIFA-size football ground, sprawling-green cricket field, indoor and outdoor games facilities, gym, yoga, and meditation centers.