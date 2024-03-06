PM Modi Warns TMC of 'Sandeshkhali Storm' Over Atrocities on Women

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday warned West Bengal's ruling Trinamul Congress of facing a statewide ‘storm’ over the “heinous sin” it committed on women at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas. He also branded the TMC as “anti-women” for desperately trying to shield Sandeshkhali violence mastermind, Shahjahan Sheikh, before he called for defeat I.N.D.I.A., the forum of anti-BJP parties, in the Lok Sabha Election.

Mr Modi, who inaugurated the country’s first underwater metro network on Howrah-Kolkata route among numerous railway projects during his second visit to the state within a span four days, later met five affected women of Sandeshkhali. TMC supremo and chief minister Mamata Banerjee also hit back at the PM, claiming that an attempt has been underway to destroy the culture and tradition of Bengal.

Mr Modi told ‘Nari Shakti Vandan’ rally of the BJP at Barasat in North 24 Parganas, “A dangerous sin of atrocities against women happened on this land under the TMC rule. TMC committed a heinous sin by torturing mothers and sisters. Anyone's head will hang in shame over what happened in Sandeshkhali. But your pain doesn't make a difference to the TMC government which is now putting all efforts to save the prime accused of Sandeshkhali case. It first suffered a blow from the High Court and then the Supreme Court.”

He alleged, “TMC leaders are torturing the women from poor, deprived adivasi families at various places. But the TMC government reposes it's faith in its atrocious leader and not the daughters and sisters of Bengal. Women not only across Bengal but also the country are fuming over such treatment. The outburst of their anger will not be restricted to Sandeshkhali only. It will trigger a 'Sandeshkhali storm' across Bengal. I can see the women power of Bengal has come out to destroy the mafia raaj of TMC. Sandeshkhali has shown that only BJP is the strong voice of women of Bengal. TMC working under the pressure of extortionists and appeasement can't provide safety to women as it is anti-women.”

Attacking the I.N.D.I.A. the PM argued, “All the leaders of I.N.D.I. alliance are scared after foreseeing the return of NDA to power at the Centre. They have lost their sleep and balance. Their governments in states are applying brakes on the central government's welfare schemes for women. They have started abusing Modi with all their strength. The corrupt members of the I.N.D.I. alliance are now questioning my family. They allege that I am talking against Parivarvaad claiming that I don't have parivaar. They want to know where my parivaar is. The entire country is my parivaar. The eclipse of TMC can't prosper Bengal. So you have to defeat I.N.D.I. alliance everywhere in the coming polls.”

To counter Mr Modi’s tirade, Ms Banerjee announced a hike in the monthly remuneration of ASHA and Anganwadi workers, which mostly comprise women, of her government by Rs. 750 from April. She also increased the monthly remuneration for Anganwadi helpers by Rs. 500.

She later said in video message for the upcoming Jana Gorjon Rally of TMC at the Brigade Parade Ground on March 10, “People of Bengal are being deprived and victimized. Central funds under various schemes have been stopped. An attempt to enforce a distorted culture in Bengal is on. A conspiracy is underway to destroy the culture of Bengal and divide the state. Insulting Bengal is an insult to the people who live here. Bengal doesn't accept it. We always love and respect other religions here.”