PM Modi to Gift Varanasi Rs.6,100 Crore Projects

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch a series of development initiatives worth over Rs.6,100 crore during his visit to Varanasi on Sunday, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). The projects include multiple airport developments across the country and significant infrastructure enhancements in his parliamentary constituency.



As part of the initiatives, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the expansion of the runway and the construction of a new terminal building, along with allied works, at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi. This project is estimated to cost around Rs.2,870 crore and aims to boost air connectivity and passenger amenities in the region.

In addition to Varanasi, Modi will lay the foundation stones for new civil enclaves at several airports like Agra Airport in Uttar Pradesh, worth over Rs.570 crore, Darbhanga Airport in Bihar, estimated at around ?910 crore, Bagdogra Airport in West Bengal, costing approximately Rs.1,550 crore.

He will also inaugurate new terminal buildings at airports in Rewa (Madhya Pradesh), Ambikapur (Chhattisgarh), and Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh), constructed at a combined cost of more than Rs.220 crore. These developments are expected to increase the combined passenger handling capacity of these airports to over 2.3 crore passengers annually.

"The designs of these airports are influenced by and derived from the common elements of heritage structures of the region," the PMO statement said, highlighting the integration of cultural aesthetics into modern infrastructure.

In the healthcare sector, Modi will inaugurate the RJ Sankara Eye Hospital in Varanasi. The facility will provide comprehensive consultation and treatment for various eye conditions, enhancing medical services in the holy city. Among other projects, the Prime Minister will inaugurate phases 2 and 3 of the redevelopment of the Varanasi Sports Complex under the Khelo India scheme and the Smart City Mission. The project, worth over ?210 crore, includes the construction of a state-of-the-art sports complex featuring a National Centre of Excellence, players' hostels, a sports science centre, practice fields for various sports, indoor shooting ranges and combat sports arenas.

Additionally, Modi will inaugurate a 100-bed girls' and boys' hostel and a public pavilion at Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Sports Stadium in Lalpur, aiming to promote sports and support athletes in the region.

The Prime Minister will also launch tourism development projects in Buddhism-related areas in Sarnath. Enhancements include the construction of pedestrian-friendly streets, new sewer lines, an upgraded drainage system, and a zone with modern designer vending carts to promote local handicraft vendors.

Further initiatives include tourism development works at Banasur Temple and Gurudham Temple, as well as the beautification and redevelopment of parks, contributing to the cultural and recreational landscape of the area.

