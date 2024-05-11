PM Modi throws challenge to Naveen name Odisha’s 30 districts without referring paper

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday dared Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to tell the name of 30 districts of Odisha and their headquarters without referring to a written paper.

Addressing a mammoth poll rally at Phulbani under Kandhamal Lok Sabha constituency, Modi said, “Normally, I don’t talk ill of others. But I want to tell the world that Naveen Babu has been the CM of Odisha for over 24 years. But I doubt he can speak the language of the land. Let me throw him a challenge: Come to a place and stand. Tell the name of 30 districts and their headquarters without seeing a written paper.”

In fact, the Odisha CM has never been heard in public delivering his speech extempore. His Odia speeches are written in Roman script.

At another poll rally in Bolangir, the PM targeted the CM for contesting from his second assembly seat — Kantabanji.“I’m informed that the CM Naveen Panaik, who is contesting from the Hinjli assembly seat, is coming to fight elections in Kantabanji. If you meet him by any chance, just ask him to tell names of 10 villages without referring to written paper,” he said, exhorting people to send him back by inflicting a “crushing defeat.”

The Prime Minister also made a sharp attack on the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) for its dilly-dallying on opening Lord Jagannath’s Ratna Bhandar or treasury where the deity’s ornaments are stored.

“I’m deeply pained when I was told that the original keys of Lord Jagannath’s treasury are missing for a long time now. I’m also told that the administration has traced the duplicate keys of Ratna Bhandar. Missing the original keys is a serious matter. Over 45 years ago, enumeration of Ratna Bhandar took place. However, no enumeration has taken place after that. Can the state government assure people of Odisha that no theft has been taken at the Ratna Bhandar in the dead of the night with the duplicate keys?” he questioned.