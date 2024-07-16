PM Modi Remembers Kamraj on his Birth Anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to former Congress president K. Kamaraj, a revered leader from Tamil Nadu, highlighting his unparalleled contributions to sectors like education.

"Remembering Thiru K. Kamaraj on his birth anniversary. He is widely respected for his visionary leadership and efforts to uplift the poor. His contribution to sectors like education remains unparalleled. We reiterate our commitment to fulfil his ideals and build a society that is just and compassionate," Modi said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Born in 1903 in the erstwhile Madras Presidency, Kamaraj became a prominent political figure, serving as the Chief Minister of Madras State. He is credited with introducing numerous welfare measures aimed at alleviating poverty and enhancing education. His tenure as Chief Minister saw the implementation of the mid-day meal scheme and the expansion of educational facilities, which significantly improved literacy rates in the region.

Kamaraj later ascended to the national stage as the president of the Indian National Congress, where he was recognized for his adept organizational skills and leadership. His legacy continues to inspire leaders across the political spectrum, and his contributions to social justice and education remain influential to this day.