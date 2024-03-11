PM Modi Launches Gujarat Highway Projects

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday virtually laid the foundation stones of three highway projects costing Rs 1,575 crore in Gujarat at an event held in Gurugram in Haryana. Among the three projects is the construction of a six-lane elevated corridor of 10.630 km from Narol Junction to Sarkhej Junction and an 8-lane bridge to replace the existing Shastri bridge on Sabarmati river on National Highway-47 in Ahmedabad at a cost of Rs 1,295 crore.

“National Highway-47 from Narol to Sarkhej passes through Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation limits. The elevated corridor will help solve traffic problems and blackspots created due to cross traffic that causes accidents,” a state government release said.

A second project of converting two-lane National Highway-58 to four-lane on a 23-kilometre stretch from Satlasana to Kheralu has been sanctioned. The road connects to major industrial, tourist and religious places and serves as a major link between north Gujarat and Rajasthan, and completion of the project will make reaching the temple town of Ambaji easy.

The third project is the widening of 19.973 km stretch of National Highway No 351 in Amreli district, which will be carried out at a cost of Rs 129 crore, the release informed. It is an important road connecting various district headquarters and trade centres for marine products and poultry farms.