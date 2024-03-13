PM Modi Launches Events for Nellore and Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in online mode on Wednesday, inaugurated the country’s first semiconductor fabrication facilities at the Indian Institute of Management, Visakhapatnam (IIMV). He also launched the 'Pradhan Mantri Samajik Utthan Rozgar Adharit Jankalyan (PM-SURAJ) National Portal' in Nellore district.

The inauguration ceremony was held at IIMV’s permanent campus. The Prime Minister cited India’s commitment to bolstering semiconductor capabilities. He laid the foundation stone for three semiconductor facilities, located in Dholera, Gujarat, marking a significant step towards India's journey to semiconductor self-reliance.

Alongside these, the Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facilities in Sanand, Gujarat, and Morigaon, Assam, were also inaugurated.

Shivshanker Singh Patel, coordinator of academics and research at IIMV, highlighted the significance of the programme by inviting Ravi Raj Nelapudi, technical manager at Quest Global, to shed light on the semiconductor industry's importance.

Nelapudi emphasised the crucial role semiconductor chips play in various devices, underlining India’s transition from system-in-package (SIP) to system-on-chip (SOC) manufacturing.

The government’s India Semiconductor Mission aims to establish an end-to-end semiconductor ecosystem, positioning India as a major player in the global semiconductor industry.

Simultaneously, Governor S Abdul Nazeer joined PM Modi for the launch of the 'Pradhan Mantri Samajik Utthan Rozgar Adharit Jankalyan (PM-SURAJ) National Portal' in Nellore district.

Beneficiaries of various welfare schemes witnessed the launch at Kasturba Kalakshetra.

During the event, the governor distributed Ayushman Cards to beneficiaries and personal protection equipment (PPE) kits to sanitary workers.

In online video mode, PM Modi interacted with the beneficiaries from Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, and Punjab, who shared how the schemes have transformed their lives.

One woman sanitation worker from Guntur expressed gratitude for the government's support, mentioning the provision of gas cylinders, health cards and tools worth `17 lakh she got for her work.

She highlighted how owning the equipment and installation of a septic tank cleaning machine have secured her family's livelihood, enabling her children to attend government schools.

In Nellore, significant numbers of people benefited from various schemes, including the National Scheduled Castes Finance and Development Corporation, the National Safai Karamcharis Finance & Development Corporation, the National Backward Classes Finance & Development Corporation, and the Namaste scheme.

Additionally, Ayushman Bharat health cards and PPE kits were distributed to eligible individuals.

Agriculture minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy, district panchayat chairperson Anam Arunamma, Nellore Mayor Sravanti, MLC Balli Kalyan Chakravarti, social welfare department director Vijay Krishnan and others graced the occasion, showcasing the collaborative effort towards societal uplift.

District collector Hari Narayanan extended a warm welcome to the Governor.