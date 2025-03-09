PM Modi Highlights Women’s Safety & Economic Empowerment

New Delhi/Navsari: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said his government has given topmost priority to women's safety and framed stricter laws and rules to prevent crimes against them, besides making a provision for capital punishment for those indulging in heinous crimes like rape.

Addressing a gathering in Gujarat’s Navsari district, Mr Modi said that India is walking on the path of women-led development for the rapid progress of the country. He also disbursed Rs 450 crores in financial assistance to more than 2.5-lakh women from over 25,000 SHGs.

As over 1.5 lakh women gathered in Vansi Borsi village in Navsari district for the PM’s “Lakhpati Didi” programme on International Women’s Day, around 2,500 female police personnel took charge of security, ensuring the mega event proceeded smoothly.

In the first such initiative in the country, the entire security cover for the event venue was provided by only women police officers and constables. Their male peers were deployed for parking and traffic management services, said officials.

In his address, the Prime Minister said that the BJP-led NDA government has given top priority to women's security in the last 10 years. "When a girl returns (home) late, her parents ask questions. But they don't do the same when a boy comes late... They should do it. In the past decade, we have given women's safety the highest priority. In order to prevent crimes against them, we have made stricter rules and laws," he said.

"My government changed the law to introduce capital punishment for heinous crimes like rape," he said, adding that to ensure swift justice in serious crimes against women, the government has set up fast-track courts. Around 800 courts have been approved across the country, most of which are now operational.

"The newly implemented Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which wiped out the colonial law, further strengthened provisions related to women's safety. A separate chapter has been added in it to address crimes against women and children in new criminal laws," Mr Modi said.

Victims facing delays in justice was a common grievance earlier. But in order to address this, the new law mandates that charges in cases of heinous crimes, like rape, be framed within 60 days and verdicts delivered within 45 days, the Prime Minister added.

Underlining that the new provisions in the BNS are already showing results, Mr Modi recalled charges were framed in a gang-rape case in Surat within 15 days of the incident and the culprits were sentenced to life imprisonment within a few weeks.

In his International Women's Day address, Mr Modi said blessings of women are his greatest strength and protective shield.

"I am the wealthiest person in the world. My statement will raise the hackles of some listeners. But I will reiterate that I am the wealthiest person in the world, not in terms of money, but because of the blessings from crores of mothers, sisters and daughters. These blessings are my greatest strength, capital, and protective shield," he said.

The Prime Minister said respecting women is the first step towards the development of society and the nation. He added that India is now walking on the path of women-led development for the rapid progress of the country.

"Our government places utmost importance on 'samman' (honour) and 'suvidha' (facilities) for women. We built thousands of toilets and gave dignity to women. Our government brought in a stringent law against triple talaq and saved the lives of lakhs of Muslim women from being destroyed," the Prime Minister said.

Mr Modi stressed the need to empower women from rural parts. "(Mahatma) Gandhi Ji used to say that the country's soul lies in its villages. I would like to add that women are the soul of our rural areas and the soul of rural India resides in the empowerment of rural women… Our government has prioritised women's rights and opportunities," he said.

India has become the world's fifth-largest economy, with the foundation of this economic progress laid by millions of women. The rural economy has played a significant role in this achievement, the PM said.

"Over 10 crore women are running more than 90-lakh self-help groups (SHGs) across the country, with over 3-lakh SHGs operating in Gujarat alone. The government is committed to increasing the income of these millions of women, aiming to make them Lakhpati Didis," he said.

The PM added that around 1.5 crore women have already become Lakhpati Didis and the government aims to make a total of 3-crore women Lakhpati Didis in the next five years.

The Lakhpati Didi scheme was launched by the Union government in 2023 and recognises women members of SHGs, who have an annual income of at least Rs 1 lakh from agriculture, animal husbandry and small industries, as Lakhpati Didis.

Before addressing the programme, the Prime Minister engaged in "prerna samvaad" interaction with a group of Lakhpati Didis, who shared their experiences. Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel and Navsari MP C.R. Paatil were also present.