PM Modi Greets Amit Shah on 61st Birthday

22 Oct 2025 1:10 PM IST

An excellent organiser and campaign strategist, Shah is considered the closest confidant of Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah on his birthday (PTI file image)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah on his birthday and commended his efforts to strengthen India's internal security."Birthday greetings to Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji. He is widely admired for his dedication to public service and hardworking nature," Modi said in a post on X.

"He has made commendable efforts to strengthen India's internal security apparatus and ensure every Indian leads a life of safety and dignity. Praying for his long and healthy life," the prime minister said.
An excellent organiser and campaign strategist, Shah is considered the closest confidant of Modi.


( Source : PTI )
