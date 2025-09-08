PM Modi, Gambhir, Mandaviya Hail India’s Asia Cup Hockey Triumph

Rajgir (Bihar): Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Indian men's hockey team after their emphatic 4-1 victory over defending champions South Korea in the Asia Cup 2025 final held at Rajgir, Bihar, on Sunday.

Indian cricket team head coach and former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir also praised the team's performance, posting on X, "Well done boys! Sensational!"

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Congratulations to our Men's Hockey Team for their splendid win in the Asia Cup 2025 held in Rajgir, Bihar. This win is even more special because they have defeated the defending champions, South Korea! This is a proud moment for Indian hockey and Indian sports. May our players continue to scale even greater heights and bring more glory to the nation!"

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya also joined in to celebrate the historic victory. On X, he wrote, "Outstanding Performance! Hearty congratulations to the Indian Hockey Team for defeating Korea 4-1 in the final of the Asia Cup Hockey held in Rajgir, Bihar, and winning the champion's title. You all have set an example of excellent play throughout the Asia Cup; heartfelt best wishes to everyone."

With this victory, the Indian men's hockey team not only clinched the prestigious Asia Cup title but also secured direct qualification for the 2026 Hockey World Cup.

Following the win, Hockey India announced a cash reward of INR 3 lakh each for the players and Rs 1.5 lakh for the support staff. The last time India won the Asia Cup was in 2017 in Dhaka.