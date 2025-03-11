PM Modi condoles the passing of Garimella Balakrishna Prasad

Vijayawada: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the passing away of TTD Asthana Vidwan Garimella Balakrishna Prasad.

Taking to social media platform ‘X’, the PM wrote, “Saddened by the passing of Garimella Balakrishna Prasad. His soul-stirring renditions had touched countless hearts, preserving and celebrating our rich spiritual and musical heritage. He will be remembered as a gifted musician and composer. My heartfelt condolences to his family and admirers.”