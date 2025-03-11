PM Modi condoles the passing of Garimella Balakrishna Prasad
PM Modi mourns the loss of TTD Asthana Vidwan Garimella Balakrishna Prasad, praising his contributions to spiritual and musical heritage
Vijayawada: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the passing away of TTD Asthana Vidwan Garimella Balakrishna Prasad.
Taking to social media platform ‘X’, the PM wrote, “Saddened by the passing of Garimella Balakrishna Prasad. His soul-stirring renditions had touched countless hearts, preserving and celebrating our rich spiritual and musical heritage. He will be remembered as a gifted musician and composer. My heartfelt condolences to his family and admirers.”
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
