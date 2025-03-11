 Top
PM Modi condoles the passing of Garimella Balakrishna Prasad

11 March 2025 8:51 PM IST

PM Modi mourns the loss of TTD Asthana Vidwan Garimella Balakrishna Prasad, praising his contributions to spiritual and musical heritage

PM Modi condoles the passing of Garimella Balakrishna Prasad
Late TTD Asthana Vidwan Garimella Balakrishna Prasad. (Image: X)

Vijayawada: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the passing away of TTD Asthana Vidwan Garimella Balakrishna Prasad.

Taking to social media platform ‘X’, the PM wrote, “Saddened by the passing of Garimella Balakrishna Prasad. His soul-stirring renditions had touched countless hearts, preserving and celebrating our rich spiritual and musical heritage. He will be remembered as a gifted musician and composer. My heartfelt condolences to his family and admirers.”

