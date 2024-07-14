PM Modi Celebrates 100 Million Followers on X

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi official social media account on X (formerly known as Twitter) achieved a remarkable milestone on Sunday, amassing 100 million followers since its inception in 2009. This achievement places him among the top 10 accounts worldwide in terms of followers, solidifying his status as one of the most followed world leaders on the platform.



In a statement celebrating the milestone, Prime Minister Modi expressed his gratitude: "I am delighted to be part of this dynamic platform. I deeply cherish the discussions, debates, insights, and the blessings and constructive criticism from the people. It has been an enriching experience."



He also emphasised his commitment to continuing this engagement: "I look forward to an equally engaging time in the future, fostering more meaningful conversations and connections."



Prime Minister Modi regularly shares policy updates and insights with citizens.

