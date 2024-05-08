PM meets family members of former PM PV Narasimha Rao at Raj Bhavan

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met family members of former prime minister P.V. Narasimha Rao at Raj Bhavan, where he is staying overnight.

Twenty four family members, including his sons, daughters, grand children and great grand children met him and thanked him for conferring the country’s highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna, on Narasimha Rao, N.V. Subhash, grandson and BJP leader, told Deccan Chronicle.

The meeting assumes significance on the eve of Lok Sabha elections as the Congress has been accused of insulted a Telangana bidda after his death in Delhi. The BJP is trying to capitalise on it, having conferred the Bharat Ratna on the father of economic reforms.

Narasimha Ra’s most significant contribution was the 1991 economic reforms, which dismantled India’s licence raj, transforming the country to a market-oriented economy.