PK’s Filmy Dialogues Won’t Work in Polls: YSRC

Vijayawada: Water resources minister Ambati Rambabu has said that filmy dialogues of Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan will work only in movies, not in politics. Speaking at Sattenapalli on Sunday, the minister said that people of Andhra Pradesh will elect the government for good governance, welfare and development, not for mere filmy dialogues.

He alleged that all opposition parties including Telugu Desam and Jana Sena are working for his defeat but claimed that he will win the election from Sattenapalli with the support of public. He recalled that Goebbels’ campaign was carried out against him about denial of YSRC ticket which proved to be false as Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy offered him an MLA ticket. He alleged that TD, Jana Sena and the BJP were trying to prevent him from going to the Assembly.Reminding that Kapus of Godavari district had put lot of hopes on Pawan becoming the chief minister, Rambabu deplored that Pawan hypothecated Jana Sena to Chandrababu Naidu killing all aspirations of Kapus. He said that Kalyan is working to make Naidu the chief minister. He claimed that Naidu could go to any extent to get power hence he was creating disturbances in the state and conspired attacks on Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. The stone attack on the Chief Minister is a proof of those conspiracies. He condemned the killing of YSRC activist Venkata Reddy by TD goons at Tadepalli and stated that this incident also reflected violence-based politics of TD due to frustration of facing defeat in the 2024 elections.Minister Rambabu made key comments that even if he gets one vote less than the majority in this election compared to the 2019 polls then it will be a moral defeat for him. He said that YSRC Narasaraopet MP candidate Poluboina Anil Kumar Yadav should get maximum majority from Sattenapally. He expressed confidence that YSRC will once again come to power in Andhra Pradesh and Jagan Mohan Reddy will become the chief minister for the second time.