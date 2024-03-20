PK vows to develop Pithapuram as model segment

Vijayawada: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has vowed to develop Pitapuram Assembly segment as a model segment after winning the seat. The JS, he said, would win all 21 Assembly and two LS constituencies.

He was taking part in a programme at the party headquarters at Mangalagiri, where several leaders from Pitapuram segment joined the party on Tuesday.

Pawan Kalyan said, “This Assembly segment is special for me. I have not selected it to contest myself to win. Rather, several of my supporters from the segment asked me to contest with an assurance that they would help me win. They took the responsibility for my win and it really touched my heart and I accepted their request.”

“I got a similar offer to contest from Pitapuram in 2009 and 2019 but it did not happen.”

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan announced the name of Thangella Uday Srinivas as the JS candidate for the Kakinada Lok Sabha constituency and said, “As he sacrificed the Pitapuram assembly segment for me, I want him to contest from Kakinada LS constituency. I wish that he would win the seat with huge majority.”

The JS leader said, “Though the BJP national leadership advised me to contest for both Parliament and Assembly, I informed them that I would contest an assembly seat only so that I can serve the state initially and later the nation.”

Kakinada LS nominee Uday Srinivas said, “We all should join hands to ensure the victory of our party chief Pawan Kalyan in with a one-lakh majority.”