News
Akshaya Kumar Sahoo
19 July 2024 7:05 PM GMT
Pitambar Acharya appointed Advocate General of Odisha
Newly appointed Odisha Advocate General. (Image: DC)

Bhubaneswar: Senior advocate Pitambar Acharya was on Friday appointed the Advocate General of Odisha with immediate effect. This was informed by the state law department through a notification.

“In pursuance of Clause (1) of the Article 165 of the Constitution of India, the Governor of Odisha is pleased to appoint Sri Pitambar Acharya, Senior Advocate, High Court of Orissa to be the Advocate General for the State of Odisha with immediate effect,” read the notification.

Acharya is a veteran lawyer having experience of over three decades in legal domain. He has fought many cases in the High Court of Orissa and the Supreme Court.

Also a BJP leader, Acharya had unsuccessfully fought against former Odisha chief minister and BJD president Pitambar Acharya in Hinjili assembly seat.

“It’s a constitutional responsibility. I thank chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi for reposing faith and confidence in me. I will try to provide social, economic and political justice to the people of Odisha as per the spirit of the preamble of Constitution of India,” said Acharya.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
With 27 years of journalistic experience at Deccan Chronicle and The Asian Age. His expertise spans politics, government, business, culture, tribal affairs, gender issues, and more.

