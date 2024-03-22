Widespread protests in Kerala against Kejriwal’s arrest

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM-led ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) took to the streets in Kerala to protest against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

CPM state secretary M V Govindan led the protest march in Kannur on Friday which was attended by scores of LDF workers. “There is a move to silence strong voices like Kejriwal. The Delhi chief minister had participated in the dharna organised by Kerala against the Centre’s move to smother the state financially. Kejriwal along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was at the forefront, in support of the LDF’s agitation to safeguard the federal structure of the country,” he said.

“Kejriwal in jail is far stronger than the Kejriwal outside. The CPM on behalf of India Alliance will lead the agitation against the arbitrary action of the Modi government,” Govindan said.

CPM politburo member M A Baby said the BJP led government at the centre has imposed an undeclared emergency in the country. “The people who are fighting the dictatorial regime are being arrested and put behind bars. On the other hand, the corrupt people who cross over are being cleaned up in the BJP washing machine and given plum positions. The arrest of a chief minister on the eve of the Lok Sabha elections is unacceptable,” he said.

The CPM had organised a protest march in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday night following the arrest of Kejriwal.

Earlier, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had expressed strong protest against the arrest of his Delhi counterpart. “The arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is highly condemnable. The move is part of the drive to lock up dissenting voices right at the beginning of the crucial Lok Sabha election process. This shows the cowardice of those who are afraid of the democratic process,” he said.

Meanwhile, Shashi Tharoor expressed shock at the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The crippling freeze on Indian National Congress’s bank accounts and the arrest of Kejriwal indicate that a systematic effort is on to subvert Indian democracy during our general elections.

If a model code of conduct exists to prevent the government from taking decisions that could favour the ruling party, why would a similar code not apply to government departments like IT and ED, whose actions are directly interfering with the functioning of democracy? Tharoor asked.

“I would urge the Supreme Court to take suo moto notice of this betrayal of the democratic principles embedded in the basic structure of the Constitution,” Tharoor appealed.