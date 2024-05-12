Pilgrims undergo scrutiny to detect fake voters in Tirupati

Tirupati: The district election machinery in Tirupati has enforced stringent measures to forestall bogus voting and ensure seamless conduct of the polling process. Issuing an unequivocal warning, collector and district election officer Pravin Kumar stated that pilgrims thronging the temple city to pay obeisance at the Venkateswara Swamy shrine in Tirumala would be mandated to furnish evidence substantiating the purpose of their visit upon being queried.

The collector revealed that any person proven to have made the pilgrimage with the covert motive of illegally exercising their franchise would invite stern action. “In a bid to maintain law and order, Section 144 prohibiting the assembly of five or more persons will be clamped across Tirupati until the culmination of voting on May 13. No permission will be granted for election campaigning, political gatherings or allied activities during this duration. Merely pre-certified political advertisements will be permissible for publication in newspapers," the DEO informed.



Elaborate arrangements have been made across the district's 2,140 polling stations to facilitate a smooth voting process. Webcasting will be implemented at 1,401 polling booths, supplemented by the deployment of 888 videographers and 964 micro-observers to monitor the proceedings. As a contingency measure, a reserve of 18% Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) has been maintained to address any technical glitches, with a contingent of engineers from BHEL extending operational support, the collector added.



Superintendent of police Krishna Kanth Patel assured that a formidable security blanket comprising over 5,000 personnel had been cast across the district to ensure peaceful polling. Stringent vigilance is being maintained at border check-posts in Tamil Nadu to thwart any attempts to smuggle illicit liquor. Voters have been advised to refrain from carrying mobile phones inside polling stations. Any grievances or complaints pertaining to the polling process can be reported on the dedicated toll-free number 1950, the officials stated.







