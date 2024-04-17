PIB tracking fake news, misleading and false info through Fact Check Unit

VIJAYAWADA: The first meeting of the Inter Media Publicity Coordination Committee (IMPCC) was held at the Central Government Offices Complex here on Tuesday.

PIB ADG Rajinder Chaudhry said the primary agenda of the meeting was to have a coordinated approach to ensure action in response to any Fake News, misleading information etc and also suitable propagation of the SVEEP (Systematic Voter’s Education and Electoral Participation) Programme.



The meeting decided that the members would keep a close watch on any news or information that may be misleading or false and make suitable use of the Fact Check Unit of PIB. Any information regarding its genuineness or otherwise could be sought at fact check WhatsApp No.91-8799711259 or group of PIB fact units or E-mailed factcheck@pib.gov.in.

The meeting was chaired by the Press Information Bureau additional director general (ADG) Rajinder Chaudhry. Representatives of government bodies and of the Railway, Postal, Income Tax, KVIC, Airport Authority, AIIMS, NYKS, NSSO, Doordarshan, AIR, PIB, Central Bureau of Communication, AP Information and Public Relations Department, Lead Bank (Union Bank of India), FCI and of the School of Planning and Architecture were present.



PIB Vijayawada Director GD Hallikeri, CBC director P Ratnakar and others were also present.