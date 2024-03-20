PIB Designated as Central Government Fact Check Unit
Meity's official notification establishes Press Information Bureau as the central government's fact-checking unit under IT Rules of 2021
New Delhi: The Press Information Bureau's fact check unit has been designated as the official fact check unit for the central government, as stated in a notification issued by Meity on Wednesday. The fact check unit's establishment is in accordance with the IT Rules of 2021.
According to the notification, "The Fact Check Unit under the Press Information Bureau of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is hereby notified as the fact check unit of the Central Government for the purposes of the said sub-clause, in respect of any business of the Central Government."
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
