Phone Tapping: Two Former Praneeth Aides Picked Up for Questioning

Hyderabad: The special team that is probing the phone tapping case on Saturday picked up two former Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) inspectors, who had previously worked under prime accused D. Praneeth Kumar, alias Praneeth Rao.

Sources said that police would shortly take a ‘big decision’ in the case. They said that senior officials were confident that S.M. Vijay Kumar, west zone DCP, who is the in-charge officer, would crack the case soon. After the Lok Sabha elections, another agency is expected to take over the case, and there is a possibility of the arrest of big guns, a source said.

Meanwhile, DGP Ravi Gupta issued orders suspending former additional DSP rank officials M. Thirupatanna and N. Bhujanga Rao based on the reports of investigation and SB officers. Police continued to question the two officials.

Their statements were recorded separately in the presence of their counsel, and then confronted with each other, police sources disclosed. Police also filed a petition seeking 10-day custody of former DCP Radha Kishan Rao.

Bhujanga Rao and Thirupatanna reportedly revealed the names of senior police officers who were part of the phone tapping episode and associates of former SIB chief T. Prabhakar Rao. Police have reportedly collected most of the information with regard to the operation.

During questioning, the officials disclosed that they worked under the directions of BRS leaders and Prabhakar Rao separately, without disclosing the details to either side, sources said.

Explaining their methods, sources said the investigation officers asked the two officials the same questions repeatedly, individually and during their joint questioning, to which Bhujanga Rao and Tirupatanna reportedly gave conflicting answers. Much of the information came from Praneeth Rao.

The two additional DSPs did reveal information that can be used in the investigation, sources pointed out.



