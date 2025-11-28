Philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam More Relevant Today in Face of Global Challenges: Murmu

Lucknow: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said amid today's unprecedented global challenges, the ancient philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family) is more relevant than ever. Murmu was speaking at the launch of the Brahma Kumaris' annual theme for 2025-26 -- 'Meditation for World Unity and Trust' -- here.

"India's ancient civilisation and rich cultural heritage have always embodied the timeless principle of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'. In today's world, which is facing uncertainties and global challenges, it is a message that becomes more relevant," the President said.

Today, humans are more educated and technologically advanced than ever, with numerous opportunities to progress. Yet, alongside this advancement, society grapples with rising stress, mental insecurity, mistrust and loneliness.

"The need of the hour is not just to move forward, but also to look within oneself," Murmu said. "Every human being wants to trust others, but trust only exists where the mind is calm, thoughts are clear, and emotions are pure.

"When we pause for a moment and communicate with ourselves, we realise that peace and happiness are not found in any external object, but when spiritual consciousness awakens within us, love, brotherhood, compassion and unity automatically become a part of life," she said.

The President said a calm and stable mind sows the seeds of peace in society and from there, the foundation of world peace and unity is laid.

Murmu presented a decorated 'kalash' to the Brahma Kumaris and flags to the Brahma Kumars, who will undertake a yatra covering every corner of Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier, welcoming the President, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel said her presence made this event historic.

"Your dedication to national interest, humanity, and values is a source of inspiration for all of us," the Governor said.

Patel praised the Brahma Kumaris' Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya, saying the institution took steps to promote noble life values, marking the beginning of global consciousness.

"This spiritual banyan tree is spreading its fragrance in 136 countries, and its branches are connecting hearts," she said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said this is a major campaign with the objective of global unity.

Welcoming Murmu, he said, "Besides being the constitutional head of a nation, the President's life has been inspiring as a teacher... Her life journey is an example for every Indian."

Rajyogi B K Nathmal Ji of the Brahma Kumaris said India can become the world guru only when every person has a sense of unity and faith in their hearts.

He said Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya has been working in this direction since its establishment in 1936.