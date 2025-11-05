P&G India’s New Water Conservation Project in Telangana, Advancing its Sustainability Goals

Hyderabad: Procter & Gamble (P&G) India reinforces its sustainability efforts with its Water Positive Future Strategy, continuing to make progress on reducing water in our operations, restoring water in 18 water-stressed areas around the world and responding to water challenges through innovation and partnerships.

P&G is working to restore more water than is consumed at its manufacturing sites in 18 globally-identified water-stressed regions, five of which are in India. One such project coming to life is in the Musi-Krishna River Basin, where the use of SWAR (System of Water for Agriculture Rejuvenation) irrigation technology delivers water directly into the soil — using only what’s needed, with no wastage. This is intended to increase the ground water level over sustained, long term use.

The technology is being installed across 100 acres of agricultural land, helping conserve local groundwater by minimizing irrigation requirements. In partnership with the Bonneville Environmental Foundation and the Center for Environment Concerns (CEC), the project is deploying the innovative “SWAR” technology. SWAR integrates with drip irrigation systems to deliver water directly into the soil, enhancing efficiency and reducing surface water loss.

As part of the initiative, CEC is also educating farmers on sub-surface irrigation to support adoption and potential scaling of the solution.

Over time, the project is expected to:

• Enhance agricultural productivity by providing a reliable water supply for irrigation

• Strengthen community resilience through access to clean and sustainable water sources

Pawan Verma, Head, Purchases and Executive Sponsor, Sustainability, P&G India, said, “At P&G, environmental sustainability is a core part of how we operate and serve our consumers. Our journey toward a ‘Water Positive Future’ is driven by the belief that we must restore and protect shared water resources in the communities where we work. The project in the Musi-Krishna River Basin demonstrates how technology and strong partnerships can deliver tangible, long-term benefits. We are focused on addressing shared water challenges within water-stressed areas where we can make the biggest difference. For us, this is the essence of sustainability — scaling innovations that conserve resources, empower communities, and secure shared progress for the long term.”