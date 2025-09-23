People With Expired H-1B Visa Must Pay $100,000 Fee

Hyderabad: The US state department has declared that no visas will be revoked based on the recent Presidential Proclamation, which ordered companies hiring H-1B employees to pay a $1,00,000 fee for each application

The proclamation, signed by President Donald Trump on September 19, placed restrictions on the entry of foreign workers under the H-1B visa programme.

According to officials, $1,00,000 fee is applicable for new H1B visa applicants, those travelling abroad with an expired H-1B and filing a new H-1B petition, those who are currently outside the United States and filing a new H-1B application and those seeking change of status from OPT to H-1B with stamping abroad.

Unless the petition is supported by the payment of $1,00,000, the application will not be processed and the applicant will not be allowed to enter the United States.

The state department asserted that the order applies only to visa petitions filed after September 21, 2025, at 12.01 am EDT (9.31 am IST), and said that the visas already issued or petitions filed before that date are not affected.