People Want Modi for Third Time: Kishan

DC Correspondent
3 April 2024 4:56 PM GMT
Union minister and BJP state president G. Kishan Reddy said people were rooting for Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the third time. He averred that Modi has to lead the country for the sake of its future. (Image:DC)

Hyderabad: Union minister and BJP state president G. Kishan Reddy said people were rooting for Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the third time. He averred that Modi has to lead the country for the sake of its future.

Interacting with the media as part of his tour of the Musheerabad Assembly constituency, he said, “Poverty line has dropped in the country and millions have come out of the line. People are benefitting from the schemes of the Central government. The nation made its own Corona vaccine and gave it to the people for free. The terrorism of ISI has been dealt with an iron fist. The abolition of Article 370 has reduced violence in Jammu and Kashmir. Film shootings are happening in the state without any problem and free and fair elections are held.”

The national highways which got laid, he said, are connecting various cities. All sectors are receiving major impetus under him.


