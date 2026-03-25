People of Bengal Suffocated, Will Provide Alternative They're Looking For: Owaisi

Kolkata: Claiming that the people of Bengal were suffocated, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday said his party has joined hands with Humayun Kabir's AJUP to provide the alternative they are looking for.

Addressing a press conference in Kolkata with Kabir by his side, Owaisi claimed development of minorities is a big issue in West Bengal, where elections will be held next month. "AIMIM is joining hands with Humayun Kabir to stop the exploitation of weaker sections of Bengal," he said.



