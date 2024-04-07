People Are Not Ready to Believe the Congress Promises, says Vishweshwar Reddy

Hyderabad: BJP Chevella candidate Konda Vishweshwar Reddy on Sunday said that the people were not ready to believe the guarantees of the Congress. He claimed that Congress leaders had promised Rs 500 per person and arranged buses for them to attend the ‘Jan Jatara’ meeting at Tukkuguda, but many of them were sent back empty-handed.

Addressing a public meeting in Dharoor of Vikarabad as part of his Praja Ashirwad Yatra, Vishweshwar Reddy said that the people have realised the empty promises of the Congress.

“After the election, they know that the promises will be forgotten, because the state government coffers are empty and the promises will remain fake. Power outages have begun and several villages are reeling under acute water shortage. The hardship is growing and villagers are upset,” he said..

Vishweshwar Reddy said he had encountered a remarkable unanimity in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A large number of BRS leaders led by Raju Naik, Dharoor mandal BRS president, joined the BJP in the presence of Vishweshwar Reddy. The other prominent leaders who joined were Uma Parvathi, Dharoor former MPP, sarpanches Parmesh (Kondapur Kalan), Chandram Ramachander (Rudraram), Renuka Srinivas (Station Dharoor), and Anil (Nagasamundhar), former sarpanch Bharathamma, local BRS unit presidents Ramulu Naik and Laxma Reddy and ward members.