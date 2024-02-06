Peddapalli BRS MP joins Congress

KARIMNAGAR: Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, the BRS party received a jolt with its Peddapalli MP Venkatesh Netha joining the Congress party on Tuesday.

The BRS MP, accompanied by the Chief Minister A.Revanth Reddy, deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, joined the Congress in the presence of AICC general secretary K.C.Venu Gopal at his residence in New Delhi.

Along with MP Venkatesh Netha, several leaders of the Mahabubnagar district and also the former TTD board member M.Jeevan Reddy joined the Congress party.