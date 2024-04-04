Pawan’s Tour to Tenali, North Andhra Deferred As He Fell Sick

Top
3 April 2024 6:52 PM GMT
Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan’s tour to take up election campaign atop his vehicle Varahi in Tenali and also parts of north Andhra region, has been deferred as he fell indisposed. (Image: DC)

Vijayawada: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan’s tour to take up election campaign atop his vehicle Varahi in Tenali and also parts of north Andhra region, has been deferred as he fell indisposed.

In a statement from Jana Sena office on Wednesday, the party stated that as the doctors advised two to three days rest to their party chief as he was not well, his proposed poll campaign has been rescheduled to be resumed at a later day.



( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
