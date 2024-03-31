Pawan urges people to elect him to power

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has earnestly urged people with folded hands to elect him as a member of AP assembly in the upcoming polls, with an assurance to develop mainly Pithapuram as a hub for temple tourism, similar to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Pawan kick started his poll campaign atop his Varahi vehicle, addressing people at the Ramalayam Centre in Chebrolu village of Gollaprolu mandal in Kakinada district on Saturday.

He said, “I appeal, especially to the youth, to vote for me and elect our TD-JS-BJP alliance to power. Please send me to the assembly once. Had I been elected as an MLA in 2019 polls, things would have been different now. I have been running the party for the last 10 years without expecting anything from you. I have not merged my party similar to YSR Telangana Party led by Y.S. Sharmila Reddy with Congress. I am looking for the future of the youth to give them a bright future by setting up industrial units and providing them employment. I am sure you people are going to elect me and our TD-JS-BJP alliance to power, so that we can resolve issues like CPS, DSC and others. I have good relationship with the centre to get all requisite support from it. I am going to develop Pithapuram with central aid of ?70 crore to ?100 crore once elected to power.”

The JS chief highlighted the greatness of the land in Pithapuram, as it has several ancient religious institutions of Hindus, Muslims and Christians. He called it a sacred land. He deplored the way several issues affecting local people have remained unattended for a long time.

Pawan Kalyan criticised Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for saying that the upcoming elections are a fight between the rich and poor. He said the CM himself and several YSR Congress leaders are rich, as they are resorting to a lot of illegal activities be it in mining of soil, sand and minerals and sale of liquor despite assurance to impose prohibition.

Referring to minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and his son and MP Mithun Reddy, who have been given the task of taking care of YSRC’s campaigning in Pithapuram assembly segment and Kakinada Lok Sabha constituency, the JS chief said YSRC is deploying one senior leader from each mandal of Pithapuram to ensure his defeat.

Earlier, tension mounted at the Ramalayam Centre in Chebrolu following reports that no permission has been given to Pawan Kalyan for addressing a public meeting from atop his Varahi vehicle, as the model code of conduct is in force.

However, police clarified that when Jana Sena leaders approached them for permission, they directed them to approach the Chief Electoral Officer for the same. When JS leaders did so, the CEO granted permission for poll campaign on the vehicle from March 30 to May 11 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.