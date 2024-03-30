Top
Home » News

Pawan to Resume Varahi Vijayabheri Yatra from Today

News
DC Correspondent
29 March 2024 7:21 PM GMT
Pawan to Resume Varahi Vijayabheri Yatra from Today
x
Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan will resume his Varahi Yatra from Pithapuram on Saturday. Pawan is contesting from Pithapuram. (Image: DC)

Visakhapatnam: Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan will resume his Varahi Yatra from Pithapuram on Saturday. Pawan is contesting from Pithapuram. Calling it as Varahi Vijayabheri Yatra, Pawan Kalyan will arrive in Pithapuram at about 12.30 pm. As part of his day one schedule, he will offer puja at Shakti Peetham temple.

Later he will proceed to Dontamuru village, where he will meet TD in-charge and former MLA S.V.N. Varma at his residence.

In the afternoon, Pawan Kalyan will participate in the Varahi Vijayabheri Sabha at Ramalayam Center in Chebrolu, marking the first election campaign public meeting. Party leaders from the state, district, and constituency levels are actively preparing and making arrangements for this event.



( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan Varahi Yatra AP elections 2024 Andhra Pradesh elections 2024 AP politics 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X