Pawan to Resume Varahi Vijayabheri Yatra from Today

Visakhapatnam: Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan will resume his Varahi Yatra from Pithapuram on Saturday. Pawan is contesting from Pithapuram. Calling it as Varahi Vijayabheri Yatra, Pawan Kalyan will arrive in Pithapuram at about 12.30 pm. As part of his day one schedule, he will offer puja at Shakti Peetham temple.

Later he will proceed to Dontamuru village, where he will meet TD in-charge and former MLA S.V.N. Varma at his residence.



In the afternoon, Pawan Kalyan will participate in the Varahi Vijayabheri Sabha at Ramalayam Center in Chebrolu, marking the first election campaign public meeting. Party leaders from the state, district, and constituency levels are actively preparing and making arrangements for this event.



