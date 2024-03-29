Top
Pawan to crisscross N. Andhra from April 4

29 March 2024 11:53 AM GMT
He will address public meetings, engage with party leaders, members and supporters, and interact with leaders of alliance partners Telugu Desam and Bharatiya Janata Party
He will be in Nellimarla on April 4, Anakapalli on April 5, Elamanchili on April 6 and Pendurthi on April 7. — DC Image

VISAKHAPATNAM: Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan will be campaigning in north Andhra starting from April 4 to April 7 in support of candidates of the tripartite alliance.

He will be in Nellimarla on April 4, Anakapalli on April 5, Elamanchili on April 6 and Pendurthi on April 7.

On these days, he will address public meetings, engage with party leaders, members and supporters, and interact with leaders of alliance partners Telugu Desam and Bharatiya Janata Party.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
