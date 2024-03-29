Pawan to crisscross N. Andhra from April 4

VISAKHAPATNAM: Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan will be campaigning in north Andhra starting from April 4 to April 7 in support of candidates of the tripartite alliance.

He will be in Nellimarla on April 4, Anakapalli on April 5, Elamanchili on April 6 and Pendurthi on April 7.

On these days, he will address public meetings, engage with party leaders, members and supporters, and interact with leaders of alliance partners Telugu Desam and Bharatiya Janata Party.