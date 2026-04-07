Pawan Khera Ran Away to Hyderabad: Himanta Sarma

Sivasagar: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday claimed that Congress leader Pawan Khera has "run away" to Hyderabad, after daring the state police to arrest him in connection with a case linked to allegations made against the CM and his family.

"Pawan Khera had dared the Assam Police to arrest him, but he has now run away to Hyderabad," Sarma told PTI Videos in Sivasagar on the sidelines of a poll campaign meeting.

An Assam Police team had earlier in the day visited the Delhi residence of Khera for questioning him in connection with the case. "I don't know why they have gone, as he (Khera) ran away yesterday itself. Till yesterday, Khera was saying that arrest me, and now when police reached his home, he ran away," Sarma claimed. "He had brought false allegations against me," the CM asserted. The Congress leader had on Sunday alleged that Sarma's wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, has multiple passports and foreign property, which were not declared in the chief minister's election affidavit. Sarma had on Monday claimed that the Congress used "false information" sourced from a Pakistani social media group to level charges against his wife. Elections to the 126-member Assam assembly will be held on April 9. Votes will be counted on May 4.



