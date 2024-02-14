Pawan Kalyan’s Godavari districts tour postponed

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan's three-day tour of Godavari districts from Wednesday has been postponed as permission was denied for the landing of his helicopter at Bhimavaram.

Pawan’s plan was to visit both Godavari districts from February 14 to 17. On the first day, he was to participate in various meetings in Bhimavaram. The next meetings were to be held in Amalapuram, Kakinada and Rajahmundry. These events would now be rescheduled.

As part of these trips, the main party leaders, local influencers and chiefs will meet Pawan.

B Mahender Reddy, JS vice president, said Pawan Kalyan's helicopter was not allowed to land on the Vishnu College campus, due to the pressures from the ruling party on the bureaucracy.

He said the helipad at Vishnu College had in the past been used by many dignitaries visiting Bhimavaram and now it was strange why objections were being raised by officials.

Similarly, in Amalapuram, R&B authorities are also raising issues and holding back permission for PK’s programmes. “We condemn the misuse of power and machinery by YSR Congress government against other political parties,” Mahender Reddy said.

Jana Sena chief Pawan planned to meet Telugu Desam leaders at the constituency level.

It has been decided to organise the tours of Pawan Kalyan in three stages. In the first phase, there will be meetings with key leaders, influencers and chiefs. In the second phase, the leaders of the party's local committees, activists and ‘veera’ women will line up. In the third phase, the election campaign will be in full swing.

By the time the election campaign started, Pawan Kalyan would have visited various areas three times. After the tour of both Godavari districts, the party's campaign committee was to finalise PK’s tours to other areas. However, as of now, these plans are facing uncertainties.