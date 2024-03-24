Pawan Demands Probe into Vontimitta Handloom Worker's Death

Visakhapatnam: Jana Sena party chief Pawan Kalyan on Sunday demanded a thorough investigation into the death of handloom worker Subbarao in the Vontimitta mandal of the combined Kadapa district.



Speaking at the party office, the Jana Sena chief said, "the handloom worker allegedly died due to tampering of land records by the local revenue officials."

The Jana Sena chief assured a strict action against the land grabbers, if the NDA is voted to power in the state, and added that the NDA government would take all necessary steps to protect the people’s properties.



Pawan Kalyan slammed the YSRC government for its support to land grabbers. "The YSRC government has brought the Land Titling Act just to take away people's properties. Not only that, the decision to give only photostat copies instead of an original land document during registration also seems to be a part of YSRC's land grab conspiracy," he said.



As Pawan Kalyan will be contesting as the alliance candidate from Pithapuram, Telugu Desam party in-charge S.V.S.N.Varma met him at the party's central office in Mangalagiri on Sunday.



TD in-charge of Kakinada, Amalapuram and Rajahmundry parliament constituencies Sujaya Krishna Ranga Rao also met the Jana Sena chief and explained the political situation in the Pithapuram constituency. All the TD leaders assured Pawan Kalyan that they would stand by him and expressed the confidence of a huge victory for him at Pithapuram.