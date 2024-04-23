Patrudu Brothers trade barbs at Maridimamba Ammavari Fair

Visakhapatnam: The simmering feud between former minister Ayyanna Patrudu and his younger brother YSRC leader Sanyasi Patrudu erupted in a fresh round of accusations and insults at the Maridimamba Ammavari fair in Narsipatnam on Monday. The public spectacle caused significant distress among family members.

The situation turned ugly when a heated argument broke out between the brothers. Sanyasi Patrudu launched a scathing attack, threatening to expose a secret from Ayyanna's past. He dared his elder brother to secure another ministerial post for their son Ganesh, claiming that only Ganesh's victory would bring him satisfaction and leave Ayyanna humiliated. Sanyasi however made a chilling statement, declaring that while he craved his brother's political downfall, he wouldn't abandon the family if Ayyanna passed away. He even threatened to take their family disputes to the public forum.

Ayyanna Patrudu, however, was not about to back down. He countered by accusing Sanyasi of stealing public-funded jewellery belonging to the temple deity. Sanyasi vehemently denied the allegation, claiming he had rightfully handed over the jewellery to endowment department officials. He further demanded Ayyanna return a temple donation of Rs 6 lakh to the authorities.