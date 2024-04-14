Parties Focusing on Non Tribal Voters in Adilabad Lok Sabha Campaign

Adilabad: The major parties -- Congress, BRS and BJP – are focusing attention on non-tribal voters during the campaign in the Adilabad parliament constituency. Their votes are crucial in winning the LS seat.



As per rough estimates, the constituency has 16.5 lakh voters and among them 4.5 lakh are tribals. Candidates Atram Suguna of the Congress, Atram Sakku of the BRS and Godam Nagesh of the BJP are Gond Adivasis.

The candidates are focusing on non-tribal votes even in the reserved Boath, Khanapur and Asifabad areas out of the seven assembly segments under this LS constituency.

Among the four lakh tribal population, 2.5 lakh are Adivasis and 1.5 lakh Lambadas in the erstwhile Adilabad district as per the 2011 census.

The non-tribals votes form around 12 lakh votes in the Parliament constituency and they would influence the results for the Lok Sabha seat.

Non-tribals, especially Dalits, Muslims and OBCs are prominent even in the agency areas in the reserved constituencies and their presence is high in the plain areas and general assembly constituencies too.

All three contesting candidates are stressing on the coexistence of all the communities in the LS constituency.





The BJP won Sirpur (T), Mudhole, Nirmal and Adilabad MLA seats out of seven segments. These four are general seats.





The Congress party won only the Khanapur seat, reserved for STs, while the BRS won the remaining two seats reserved for STs -- Asifabad and Boath.