Parsis in City Celebrate Navroz

Hyderabad: The Parsi community celebrated Navroz after offering prayers across fire temples in the city. The Navroz fusion fiesta, featuring choicest food delicacies, dance and music, was made merrier by Behram Siganporia, the music sensation whose guitar strumming and vocal numbers had the gathering shaking a leg or two. This standout event was held at Parsi Dharamsala.

Siganporia said, “I feel blessed to have been born in a religious Parsi family for whom giving mattered the most.” Competitive events featured games and fun events,the best dressed couple and the best traditionally dressed. The gathering exchanged new year pleasantries and wished one another on the occasion of Navroz.



