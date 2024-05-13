Park Area Encroachment: SCB Asked to Verify Revised Layout

Hyderabad: Justice S. Nanda of the Telangana High Court directed defence authorities to verify if the land in Maruti Nagar, Bowenpally, is covered by a building in a park. The court was dealing with two writ petitions filed by B. Lalitha Devi, Thalla Rahul and Maruti Nagar Residential Welfare Association. While the former questioned the order of the cantonment board that final building plan was put on hold pending the writ petition filed by the welfare association, the latter complained of the inaction of authorities in not acting on the encroachment and high-handed illegal construction being carried out against the approved layout and alleged illegal converting of open land provided for overhead water tank and park land. On a consideration of facts and on perusing the records, Justice Nanda pointed to the communication of cantonment board, which found that there was no vacant parkland as per the revised layout and that the sanction for the building does not form part of the park area and also to the conduct of a survey pointing to parkland being encroached upon.

The judge observed, “As per the revised layout of the cantonment board, the area of which the building plan permission is accorded is not forming the part of the park area as per the revised layout”. She directed the CEO of the cantonment board to conduct inspection of plinth-level construction and to ensure that the present sanction accorded to plot no. 41 is as per the revised layout of the board and the area for which the building plan permission is accorded does not form part of the park area as per the revised layout and also consider the representations of the welfare association pertaining to restoration of park area in the colony within two weeks from the date of receipt of the copy of the order.





