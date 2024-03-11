Paradise Rings in Ramzan With the Festive Menu

Hyderabad: The popular Hyderabadi food chain Paradise rings in Ramzan festive Haleem. Paradise’s haleem has become synonymous with the Hyderabad emotion. Each passing year people look forward to bonding with friends and family over feast from Paradise. This year too, customers can avail the festive haleem from all the Paradise outlets across India as take-aways, dine-ins or through get it delivered through Paradise Own App, or through Zomato and Swiggy.



As usual emphasis is there not only on taste but also the quality. Paradise ensures that the ingredients for their menu are of high quality and make the choicest picks of the spices which are used in the correct proprietary ratios followed by trademark cooking methods. Food is dished out only after quality control, hygiene standards and safety protocols are met especially in current times. This is how the guests are assured of both the taste and quality that Paradise has been keeping up for seven decades.On the launch of the haleem fest, Mr. Gautam Gupta, CEO – Paradise Food Court Pvt. Ltd. said, “Paradise haleem binds the people of Hyderabad. Every year during Ramzan, people throng to Paradise or make the maximum number of orders as it brings families and friends together. This year too we decided to cater to the public demand for Ramzan and therefore geared up for the festive orders.”The food chain has acquired its place in the Limca Book of Records for ‘Most Biryanis Served In A Year’. In 2017, Paradise catered over 70 lakh servings of biryani and in 2018 the numbers crossed over 90 lakh. Paradise also won the ‘Restaurant Serving The Best Biryani’ award at the Asia Food Congress and Golden Spoon Award at the India Food Forum in 2018. Through the years they have won several accolades and laurels from Telangana State Hotels Associations, GHMC, Times Food Award, Pride of Telangana and Lifetime Achievement Award to name a few.