Paradip Port Authority exhibits resilience and preparedness during cyclone Dana

The Paradip Port Authority (PPA) demonstrated remarkable resilience and proactive management in response to Cyclone Dana, which brought heavy rainfall and powerful winds, challenging port operations and regional safety.Led by Chairman P.L. Haranadh, PPA implemented a comprehensive response strategy to ensure the safety of port operations and neighboring communities throughout the storm. Prior to the cyclone’s impact, PPA teams focused on preventive measures, clearing drains in township and harbor areas to mitigate waterlogging risks. Four dedicated teams, equipped with chainsaws and loaders, worked round-the-clock to remove fallen trees and clear blocked roads, maintaining access for emergency responders.Proactive Measures for Maritime and Onshore SafetyIn preparation for Cyclone Dana, PPA suspended all incoming vessel traffic on October 22, with outbound movements concluding by October 23. By October 24, all construction sites had been vacated, and vessels at Paradip Anchorage were directed to safer waters. Critical crafts and tugs within the harbor remained on standby, equipped for emergency maneuvers.Onshore, PPA secured key infrastructure, with loaders, mobile cranes, loading arms, and gangways thoroughly fastened at the North and South Oil Jetties. Additionally, the pipeline network was safeguarded through a comprehensive flushing and detachment of tankers from the Single Point Mooring (SPM) system.Community and Worker Safety PrioritizedPPA activated seven cyclone shelters, housing around 2,000 individuals from nearby vulnerable areas. The shelters provided essential services, including sanitation, food, water, and power. Additional supplies were offered to 20 trawlers carrying fishermen who sought refuge.Throughout the cyclone, two control rooms coordinated emergency response, with a medical team and ambulance on standby. Chairman Haranadh conducted inspections at key points, ensuring safety measures aligned with standard operating procedures (SOPs), underscoring PPA's commitment to resilience and preparedness.