Panic as Borewells Erupt in Flames

Kakinada: Flames erupted from borewells in two separate locations across Andhra Pradesh. The first occurred in Kasarapu Lanka village, Yelamanchili mandal, West Godavari district, while the second engulfed a borewell in Malikipuram mandal, Dr B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district.



Local reports suggest that flames shot up from a borewell being dug for drinking water in Kasarapu Lanka village on Monday. Alerted by the commotion, residents immediately contacted both Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) officials and the fire department. Firefighters swiftly arrived at the scene and extinguished the blaze. While the exact cause remains under investigation, initial reports suggest the presence of underground oil residue may have contributed to the flames igniting.