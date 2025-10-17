 Top
Home » News

Pakistani Strikes Hit Afghanistan, Truce 'Broken': Taliban Official

News
17 Oct 2025 11:48 PM IST

"Pakistan has broken the ceasefire and bombed three locations in Paktika" province, said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity. "Afghanistan will retaliate."

Pakistani Strikes Hit Afghanistan, Truce Broken: Taliban Official
x
Pakistan carried out strikes in a border province in Afghanistan late Friday, breaking a ceasefire that had brought two days of calm to the border, a senior Taliban official told AFP, warning that Kabul would "retaliate." (Photo: X)

KABUL (AFP) Pakistan carried out strikes in a border province in Afghanistan late Friday, breaking a ceasefire that had brought two days of calm to the border, a senior Taliban official told AFP, warning that Kabul would "retaliate."

"Pakistan has broken the ceasefire and bombed three locations in Paktika" province, said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity. "Afghanistan will retaliate."

( Source : AFP )
taliban Pakistan. ceasefire afghanistan 
International 
AFP
About the AuthorAFP

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X